July 14, 2016

Video: Have you ever had real wasabi? Probably not

by American Chemical Society

Sushi wouldn't be the same without wasabi. But odds are that even if you have dined at a nice sushi restaurant, you probably haven't had real wasabi. That green paste may have a very real, very spicy kick, but it likely is made from a European horseradish.

Speaking of Chemistry compares the real deal with the commonly used substitute found in most sushi restaurants, and explains the behind 's burn.

Wasabi receptor can sense ammonia that causes pain
