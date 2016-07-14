Video: Have you ever had real wasabi? Probably not

Credit: The American Chemical Society

Sushi wouldn't be the same without wasabi. But odds are that even if you have dined at a nice sushi restaurant, you probably haven't had real wasabi. That green paste may have a very real, very spicy kick, but it likely is made from a European horseradish.

Speaking of Chemistry compares the real deal with the commonly used substitute found in most sushi restaurants, and explains the chemistry behind wasabi's burn.

Watch the video here: