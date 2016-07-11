July 11, 2016

Satellite sees Hurricane Celia moving away from Mexico

by Rob Gutro, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Tropical Storm Celia strengthened into a hurricane over the weekend of July 9 and 10 and NOAA's GOES-West satellite provided a visible look at the storm early on July 11.

A of Hurricane Celia was taken from NOAA's GOES-West satellite on July 11 at 1200 UTC (8 a.m. EDT). Forecaster Stewart at the National Hurricane Center noted "after developing what had been a decent looking eye with a diameter of about 20 nautical miles, dry air has once again penetrated into the inner-core region and has eroded most of the eyewall convection."

NOAA manages the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites, and NASA/NOAA's GOES Project at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland uses the data from them to create images and animations.

At 11 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC) on July 11, the of Hurricane Celia was located near 15.1 north latitude and 125.5 west longitude, about 1,150 miles (1,850 km) west-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California, Mexico. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that Celia was moving toward the west near 13 mph (20 kph), and this motion is expected to continue today. A turn toward the west-northwest with a slight decrease in forward speed is forecast tonight.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 90 mph (150 kph) and some additional strengthening is expected today. Slow weakening is forecast to begin on Tuesday. The estimated minimum central pressure is 977 millibars.

For updated forecasts, visit the NHC website: http://www.nhc.noaa.gov

Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Early daylight satellite image shows depression intensify into Tropical Storm Celia
