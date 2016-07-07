NASA sees Tropical Depression 4E form

On July 6, the VIIRS instrument aboard NASA-NOAA-DOD's Suomi NPP satellite captured this visible light image of Tropical Depression 4E after forming in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. Credit: NASA/NOAA/DOD

The Suomi NPP satellite captured an image of newly formed Tropical Depression 4E in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

On July 6, the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument aboard NASA-NOAA-DOD's Suomi NPP satellite captured a visible light image of Tropical Depression 4E (TD4E) soon after it formed at 5 p.m. EDT about 570 miles (915 km) southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico. The storm appeared somewhat elongated because it was being affected by vertical wind shear.

The NHC said on July 7 passive microwave satellite data indicate a fairly well-developed mid-level circulation displaced more than 30 nautical miles north-northwest of the low-level center due to southeasterly vertical wind shear. Dry air is also affecting the system, but NHC said TD4E should move into a more favorable environment later in the day and steady strengthening is expected through day and a half.

At 5 a.m. EDT (0900 UTC) on July 7 the center of TD4E was located near latitude 12.6 North, longitude 110.2 West. That's about 710 miles (1,145 km) south of the southern tip of Baja California, Mexico. The depression was moving toward the west-northwest near 8 mph (13 kph) and the National Hurricane Center (NHC) expects a turn toward the west later in the day.

On July 6, the VIIRS instrument aboard NASA-NOAA-DOD's Suomi NPP satellite captured this visible light image of Hurricane Blas (left) and Tropical Depression 4E (right). Credit: NASA/NOAA/DOD

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 kph) and NHC expects some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm later today. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 millibars.

The storm is expected to become a tropical storm in three days and reach hurricane status thereafter. For updated forecasts, visit: http://www.nhc.noaa.gov.