Netflix announces new episodes of 'Making a Murderer'

Netflix said on Tuesday it was filming new episodes of its headline-grabbing true crime series "Making a Murderer."

The first 10-part series told the story of Steven Avery, from Wisconsin, who is serving a life sentence for murdering 25-year-old Teresa Halbach, after her remains were found close to his home.

Avery served 18 years in prison for a sexual assault before being exonerated and released in 2003—but was charged in 2005 and convicted in 2007 of Halbach's murder.

The first season of "Making a Murderer" used courtroom footage and interviews to raise questions over the fairness of the murder investigation.

It became a word-of-mouth sensation for Netflix at the end of 2015, earning the network six Emmy nominations, including outstanding documentary or non-fiction series.

The new installments will take viewers back inside the story of Avery's legal team as it challenges his conviction, focusing on the emotional toll of the process on the prisoner and his family.

Netflix didn't say when season two would debut, but revealed that the filmmakers behind the first series, Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos, would oversee the new episodes.

"We are extremely grateful for the tremendous response to, and support of, the series," the pair said in a joint statement.

"The viewers' interest and attention has ensured that the story is not over, and we are fully committed to continuing to document events as they unfold."

Netflix is the world's leading internet television network, with a presence in 190 countries.

But shares in the company dropped 14 percent on Tuesday, following weaker-than-expected growth in its subscriber base.

The company said it ended the second quarter with 83 million subscribers, adding 1.7 million. That was well below its forecast of 2.5 million additions and lower than many analyst forecasts.

© 2016 AFP