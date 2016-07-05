Netflix to make debut on Comcast's X1 box later this year

Comcast is going to add Netflix to its X1 set-top boxes in the latest deal to blur the lines separating cable TV from Internet video services.

The arrangement announced Tuesday signals an apparent truce between two companies that have been antagonistic toward each other in recent years as they publicly bickered how much each side should pay for delivering Netflix's video to the Comcast's Internet subscribers.

In a joint statement, Comcast and Netflix said further details of their alliance will be released later this year when Netflix becomes available on X1 boxes.

About one-third of Comcast's 22.4 million cable-TV subscribers have X1 boxes. Netflix's presence on the X1 system should give the Internet video service more opportunities to expand its U.S. audience beyond its current base of 47 million subscribers.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.