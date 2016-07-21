July 21, 2016

NASA sees Darby's strongest storms north of center

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA sees Darby's strongest storms north of center
On July 21, 2016 at 1125 UTC (7:25 a.m. EST), the MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite saw coldest cloud top temperatures and strongest storms (red) north of Tropical Storm Darby's center. Credit: NASA/NRL

Infrared data NASA's Aqua satellite showed that the strongest storms within Tropical Storm Darby were occurring north of the center when it passed overhead.

On July 21, 2016 at 1125 UTC (7:25 a.m. EST) the MODIS or Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite saw coldest cloud top temperatures between minus 60 and 70 degrees Fahrenheit/ minus 51.2 to minus 56.6 degrees Celsius indicating strong storms remained north of Darby's center. Storms with that cold and high in the troposphere have been shown to generate .

NOAA's Central Pacific Hurricane Center (CPHC) that forecasts tropical cyclones in the Central Pacific Ocean noted today "The satellite cloud pattern around Darby remains well-organized, but the area of cold tops has decreased a bit since last evening. Microwave passes at 1059 and 1156 UTC also showed good banding wrapping from west through south through east through north of the center."

At 5 a.m. HST (11 a.m. EDT/1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Darby was located near latitude 18.9 North, longitude 145.2 West. That's about 645 miles (1,040 km) east of Hilo, Hawaii. Darby is moving toward the west-southwest near 15 mph (24 kph). Darby will gradually turn toward the west with a slight decrease in forward speed over the next 48 hours. Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph (100 kph) and CPHC expects little change in strength during the next 48 hours.

Although there are no coastal watches or warnings in effect the CPHC cautions that interests in the Hawaiian Islands should monitor the progress of Darby.

Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Citation: NASA sees Darby's strongest storms north of center (2016, July 21) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-07-nasa-darby-strongest-storms-north.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Hurricane Darby weakens on approach to Central Pacific Ocean
12 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)