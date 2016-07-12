July 12, 2016

Image: Hubble views a stubborn dwarf galaxy

by NASA

Image: Hubble views a stubborn dwarf galaxy
Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA

The fuzzy collection of stars seen in this NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image forms an intriguing dwarf galaxy named LEDA 677373, located about 14 million light-years away from us.

Dwarf galaxies are small, faint collections of stars and . Their diverse properties make them intriguing objects to astronomers, but their small size means that we can only explore those that lie closest to us, within the Local Group, such as LEDA 677373.

This particular dwarf galaxy contains a plentiful reservoir of gas from which it could form stars. However, it stubbornly refuses to do so. In a bid to find out why, Hubble imaged the galaxy's individual stars at different wavelengths, a method that allows astronomers to figure out a star's age. These observations showed that the galaxy has been around for at least six billion years—plenty of time to form more stars. So why has it not done so?

Rather than being stubborn, LEDA 677373 seems to have been the unfortunate victim of a cosmic crime. A nearby giant spiral galaxy, Messier 83, seems to be stealing gas from the dwarf galaxy, stopping new from being born.

Provided by NASA

Citation: Image: Hubble views a stubborn dwarf galaxy (2016, July 12) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-07-image-hubble-views-stubborn-dwarf.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Hubble peers at a distinctly disorganized dwarf galaxy
20 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Paper on observing the CMB at early epochs travelling close to the spe

1 hour ago

Exploring the Sun: Amateur Solar Imaging Techniques

Sep 10, 2024

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Sep 8, 2024

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Sep 7, 2024

Looking for information about spectroscopy isotopes and stellar formation

Sep 5, 2024

The James Webb Space Telescope

Sep 5, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)