July 7, 2016

Image: Expedition 48 crew launches to the International Space Station

by NASA

Credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls

The Soyuz MS-01 spacecraft launches from the Baikonur Cosmodrome with Expedition 48-49 crewmembers Kate Rubins of NASA, Anatoly Ivanishin of Roscosmos and Takuya Onishi of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) onboard, Thursday, July 7, 2016, Kazakh time (July 6 Eastern time), Baikonur, Kazakhstan.

Rubins, Ivanishin, and Onishi will spend approximately four months on the orbital complex, returning to Earth in October.

UPDATE: Three astronauts blast off for ISS in upgraded Soyuz craft: phys.org/news/2016-07-astronau … iss-soyuz-craft.html

Provided by NASA

Image: Expedition 48 Soyuz rollout
