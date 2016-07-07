July 7, 2016

Image: Expedition 48 Soyuz rollout

by NASA

Image: Expedition 48 Soyuz rollout
Credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls

The Soyuz MS-01 spacecraft is raised vertical after it was rolled out by train to the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Monday, July 4, 2016.

NASA astronaut Kate Rubins, cosmonaut Anatoly Ivanishin of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, and astronaut Takuya Onishi of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) are set to launch from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on July 6 at 9:36 p.m. EDT (7:36 a.m. Baikonur time, July 7).

During their two-day transit from the  to the station, the Expedition 48-49 crew will test a variety of upgraded systems on their Soyuz MS-01 spacecraft. All three will spend approximately four months on the orbital complex, returning to Earth in October.

UPDATE: Three astronauts blast off for ISS in upgraded Soyuz craft: phys.org/news/2016-07-astronau … iss-soyuz-craft.html

Provided by NASA

Citation: Image: Expedition 48 Soyuz rollout (2016, July 7) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-07-image-soyuz-rollout.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Three astronauts blast off for ISS in upgraded Soyuz craft
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Paper on observing the CMB at early epochs travelling close to the spe

1 hour ago

Exploring the Sun: Amateur Solar Imaging Techniques

Sep 10, 2024

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Sep 8, 2024

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Sep 7, 2024

Looking for information about spectroscopy isotopes and stellar formation

Sep 5, 2024

The James Webb Space Telescope

Sep 5, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)