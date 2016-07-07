Image: Expedition 48 Soyuz rollout

Credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls

The Soyuz MS-01 spacecraft is raised vertical after it was rolled out by train to the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Monday, July 4, 2016.

NASA astronaut Kate Rubins, cosmonaut Anatoly Ivanishin of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, and astronaut Takuya Onishi of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) are set to launch from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on July 6 at 9:36 p.m. EDT (7:36 a.m. Baikonur time, July 7).

During their two-day transit from the launch pad to the station, the Expedition 48-49 crew will test a variety of upgraded systems on their Soyuz MS-01 spacecraft. All three will spend approximately four months on the orbital complex, returning to Earth in October.

UPDATE: Three astronauts blast off for ISS in upgraded Soyuz craft: phys.org/news/2016-07-astronau … iss-soyuz-craft.html

