July 20, 2016

France wants climate deal to take effect by November

France's Segolene Royal, President of COP21 and Minister of the Environment, Energy and Marine Affairs speaks during a press con
France's Segolene Royal, President of COP21 and Minister of the Environment, Energy and Marine Affairs speaks during a press conference at the United Nations headquarters in New York on July 20,2016

France's ecology minister Segolene Royal said Wednesday she wants to see the Paris climate deal take effect by November, just before a new round of climate talks opens in Morocco.

Royal called for "accelerating the ratification" of the accord after a meeting with UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon in New York to discuss the international deal aimed at curbing greenhouse-gas emissions.

"I would like the to be in force in time for the Marrakech conference" that opens on November 7, Royal said.

Only 19 including France and island-states threatened by rising sea levels have so far ratified the agreement, which cannot become effective until 55 countries accounting for 55 percent of global greenhouse-gas emissions have fully approved it.

The United Nations is hosting an international gathering on September 21 to push countries to present their ratification of the Paris deal.

Royal said countries will be asked to provide "proof" of their intention to fully adopt the agreement.

"We should no longer be satisfied with statements of intent," she said.

At a UN signing ceremony in April, 177 countries and parties signed the agreement, including the United States and China, the world's biggest polluters.

Washington and Beijing have pledged to ratify the climate deal this year.

The Paris pact calls for capping global warming at well below two degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit), and 1.5 C (2.7 F) if possible, compared with pre-industrial levels.

© 2016 AFP

Citation: France wants climate deal to take effect by November (2016, July 20) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-07-france-climate-effect-november.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

UN gathering to push for climate deal ratification
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)