April 15, 2016

Some 150 nations to attend UN climate signing: France's Royal

Dignitaries including French President Francois Hollande and United Nations Saecretary General Ban Ki Moon arrive to the COP 21,
Dignitaries including French President Francois Hollande and United Nations Saecretary General Ban Ki Moon arrive to the COP 21, UN conference on climate change on November 30, 2015

Nearly 150 nations plan to attend a signing ceremony for the global climate agreement at UN headquarters next week, France's environment minister Segolene Royal, the official overseeing the process, said on Friday.

"We have 147 confirmed to sign on April 22, including about 50 heads of state," said Royal, president of the UN climate change process told reporters at a press conference in Washington.

"That means that momentum for the Paris accord has not subsided," said Royal, referring to the international meetings last December where the agreement was hammered out by global leaders.

Royal said the ceremony should afford world leaders the opportunity to issue "a strong declaration" on carbon pricing policy.

The goal, she said, should be to set an "elevated, stable, discernible and coordinated" carbon price as a way to encourage the development of clear energy.

Under UN agreement, the host of the yearly climate COP (conference of parties) undertakes to make the event " neutral" by reducing emissions as much as possible.

At the Paris gathering—dubbed COP21 for the 21st Conference of Parties—almost 200 governments reached an agreement setting a target of limiting to "well below" 2.0 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) compared to pre-industrial levels.

The historic calls for a dramatic reduction in greenhouse gases, in a concerted effort to cap global warming at "well under two degrees Celsius" (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above the pre-industrial benchmark.

The deal only comes into force, however, if at least 55 countries responsible for at least 55 percent of global ratify the accord.

US President Barack Obama, who travels next week on a fence-mending trip with ally Saudi Arabia, will not be in attendance at the New York signing ceremony. His surrogate at the ceremony has not yet been announced by officials in Washington.

© 2016 AFP

Citation: Some 150 nations to attend UN climate signing: France's Royal (2016, April 15) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-04-nations-climate-france-royal.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Over 120 nations to sign climate deal in April: France
23 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (1)