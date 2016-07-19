UN gathering to push for climate deal ratification

United Nations General Secretary Ban Ki Moon, pictured on December 10, 2015 during the COP 21 conference at Le Bourget, in the northeastern suburbs of Paris

With only 19 countries having ratified the Paris climate deal so far, the United Nations is hosting a special event to push more nations to get fully onboard the agreement to fight global warming.

UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon will host the gathering on September 21 on the sidelines of the General Assembly meeting.

The Paris climate deal will enter into force 30 days after at least 55 countries, accounting for 55 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, have ratified the accord.

While 175 countries have signed the agreement, only 19 including France and many island-states threatened by rising sea levels, have actually ratified it.

The new UN climate chief, Patricia Espinosa, said the September gathering "will provide a focus and an opportunity for many more nations to step forward so that early entry into force of the agreement can occur sooner rather than later."

The Paris pact calls for capping global warming at well below two degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit), and 1.5 C (2.7 F) if possible, compared with pre-industrial levels.

The accord—which could enter into force later this year, far sooner than expected—sets ambitious goals for capping global warming and funnelling trillions of dollars to poor countries facing an onslaught of climate damage.

