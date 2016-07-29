July 29, 2016

Facebook to challenge US bill for back taxes

The US government is expected to hit Facebook with a bill for between $3 billion and $5 billion in back taxes, the social networ
The US government is expected to hit Facebook with a bill for between $3 billion and $5 billion in back taxes, the social network says

The US government is expected to hit Facebook with a bill for between $3 billion and $5 billion in back taxes, the social network has disclosed.

Facebook said it would challenge the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) assessment in the US Tax Court when it becomes final.

The tax bill relates to a previously disclosed review of the pricing of assets Facebook transferred to its Irish subsidiary.

In a filing with regulators Thursday, Facebook said it had received a notice this week from the IRS about the review.

"While the notice applies only to the 2010 tax year, the IRS states that it will also apply its position for tax years subsequent to 2010, which, if the IRS prevails in its position, could result in an additional federal tax liability of an estimated aggregate amount of approximately $3.0 billion to $5.0 billion, plus interest and any penalties asserted," the filing said.

"We do not agree with the position of the IRS and will file a petition in the United States Tax Court challenging the notice."

The news comes after Facebook reported Wednesday a huge quarterly profit jump, with net income leaping 186 percent from a year ago to $2.05 billion and revenues surging 59 percent to $6.4 billion.

The IRS revelation is the latest highlighting tax questions on the global operations of big tech companies.

European Union officials have looked at the tax liabilities of companies including Google, Amazon and Apple. Some of the firms have taken advantage of tax breaks offered from Ireland, Belgium and Luxembourg.

Ireland has long been a favorite location for multinationals because its 12.5 percent corporate tax rate is the lowest in the 28-nation EU.

© 2016 AFP

Citation: Facebook to challenge US bill for back taxes (2016, July 29) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-07-facebook-bill-taxes.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

US tax authorities query Facebook on Ireland dealings
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)