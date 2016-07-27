July 27, 2016

Access to vocational education reduces crime—new research

by Laura Soderlind, University of Melbourne

Access to vocational education reduces crime—new research
Credit: University of Melbourne

The crime rate, especially drug crime, decreases significantly when more 16-44 year olds have access to affordable Vocational Education and Training, (VET) according to a new University of Melbourne report.

Drug decreased 13 per cent when more people had access to a publicly-funded place in VET. The research also recorded a five percent and 11 per cent decrease in personal and property respectively, including assault, theft and burglary.

Report author, Dr Cain Polidano from the Melbourne Institute found that the extra public funding of VET (TAFE and private colleges) reduced the costs of crime.

"We found that for every extra dollar spent on VET, the community saved 18 cents in avoided crime costs, such as lost productivity, health and rehabilitation costs," said Dr Polidano.

"We already know that investment in has widespread economic benefits, including increased employment and earnings, but policy makers should take note of the flow on savings for the justice and health systems," he said.

The report, Vocational Education and Training: A Pathway to the Straight and Narrow, also found that increased VET participation reduces crime by more among mature-age groups (26-44) than among young people (16-25).

"We see greater impacts for mature-age people because they are more likely to use increased opportunities in VET to find legitimate jobs," said Dr Polidano.

The research cross-referenced 2010-2013 crime rates in NSW and Victoria, with the VET participation rates. In 2010 Victoria uncapped the number of publicly-funded places in VET, which saw participation increase by 75%, while participation remained largely unchanged in NSW.

Provided by University of Melbourne

Citation: Access to vocational education reduces crime—new research (2016, July 27) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-07-access-vocational-crimenew.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Experts examine the environmental impact of crime
14 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

2 hours ago

Favorite songs (cont.)

Sep 10, 2024

Biographies, history, personal accounts

Sep 9, 2024

When streets were lit by gas lights

Sep 9, 2024

Interesting anecdotes in the history of physics?

Sep 8, 2024

When Jeff Beck Toured With The Beach Boys

Sep 7, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)