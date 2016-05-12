May 12, 2016

Taiwan PC maker Acer's Q1 profit plummets

Taiwan's struggling personal computer maker Acer said Thursday its net profit fell 73 percent year-on-year in the first three months to March due to huge losses from foreign exchange.

The , once the world's second largest PC maker, reported a of Tw$46 million ($1.43 million) in the first three months, compared with Tw$173 million in the same period last year, it said in a statement.

Consolidated revenue came in at Tw$56.32 billion, down from Tw$67.95 billion in the 2015 first quarter, it added, saying the figures reflected around Tw$900 million of losses in foreign exchange due to the appreciation of the Taiwan dollar. The company did not give further details for the decline in consolidated revenue.

Gross profit in the first quarter was Tw$6.67 billion while operating income rose 54 percent on-year to Tw$866 million, despite the decline in consolidated revenue, it said.

"The results reflect Acer's effective product mix strategy according to regional market needs and inventory management," the company statement said.

"Acer's gross and operating income are better-than-expected which show that it's doing fine with inventory control and product management," said Arther Liao, an analyst at Fubon Securities.

Acer has struggled as demand tapered off and competition increased from the likes of Apple.

In March the company announced a corporate reshuffle that separated off its , including cloud services and smart devices.

It formed a holding company to manage its new businesses which it said would help speed up the "overall company transformation".

© 2016 AFP

Citation: Taiwan PC maker Acer's Q1 profit plummets (2016, May 12) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-05-taiwan-pc-maker-acer-q1.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Taiwan's Acer swings to profit in Q1
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)