The jellyfish that's turning heads

Maybe you've seen this video clip making the rounds on the news and social media recently? If you haven't, be sure to take a few moments to view this deepsea wonder in motion.

This stunningly beautiful jellyfish was captured on film at a depth of approximately 3,700 meters by a remotely operated vehicle tethered to the NOAA Ship Okeanos Explorer as the scientists explored the informally named "Enigma Seamount" near the Marianas Trench Marine National Monument.

Scientists identified this hydromedusa as belonging to the genus Crossota. Note the two sets of tentacles—short and long. At the beginning of the video, you'll see that the long tentacles are even and extended outward and the bell is motionless. This suggests the jellyfish is about to ambush its prey. Within the bell, the radial canals in red are connecting points for what looks like the gonads in bright yellow.

Credit: NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research, 2016 Deepwater Exploration of the Marianas. April 24, 2016.