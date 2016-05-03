May 3, 2016

New insights on how oysters form shells

by Wiley

oysters
Credit: NOAA

Researchers know that several proteins are involved in oyster shell formation, but how expression of these proteins is controlled is not well understood. Now investigators report that they have identified a protein called Pf-POU3F4 that promotes expression of two of these proteins, called Aspein and Prismalin-14.

The work is important for understanding the genetics of biomineralization, the process by which living organisms produce minerals to harden existing tissues.

"These results provide a new perspective, and also suggest that the mechanism of shell formation in the invertebrate pearl oyster has some unique features in addition to its similarities with bone and teeth formation in mammals," wrote the authors of the The FEBS Journal article.

More information: Jing Gao et al, The transcription factor Pf-POU3F4 regulates the expression of the matrix protein genes Aspein and Prismalin-14 in pearl oyster (Pinctada fucata), FEBS Journal (2016). DOI: 10.1111/febs.13716

Provided by Wiley

Citation: New insights on how oysters form shells (2016, May 3) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-05-insights-oysters-shells.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

The evolutionary secrets of the brachiopod shell
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)