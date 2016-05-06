Google and Honeywell turn down Nest thermostat heat

Honeywell sued Nest in 2012 over technology built into "Learning Thermostats" that incorporate software smarts and Internet connectivity

Alphabet-owned Google and Honeywell International on Thursday announced a deal to end a patent dispute over technology used in Nest smart thermostats.

The companies said in a joint release that a new patent cross-licensing agreement resolves a pending lawsuit. But they did not disclose terms or financial details.

"Google and Honeywell believe that this patent accord promotes product innovation and consumer choice in the market for smart home products," the release said.

Honeywell sued Nest in 2012 over technology built into "Learning Thermostats" that incorporate software smarts and Internet connectivity.

Nest contended the suit was meritless and vowed to defend it at trial if needed.

Google bought Nest two years later in a deal valued at $3.2 billion. Nest now operates under the umbrella of Google parent company, Alphabet.

