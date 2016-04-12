April 12, 2016

Uber reveals US law enforcement data queries

&quot;Uber receives law enforcement requests for information related to criminal investigations, and may provide information abo
"Uber receives law enforcement requests for information related to criminal investigations, and may provide information about specific trips, riders or drivers in response,"

Uber said Tuesday it received more than 400 requests from US law enforcement agencies in the second half of 2015, and gave authorities some information in the vast majority of cases.

The global ridesharing giant released the figures in its first "transparency report" following a trend from related to disclosure of customer data.

"Uber receives requests for information related to , and may provide information about specific trips, riders or drivers in response," the company said in a statement with the report.

"Our dedicated team of experts, who are trained to manage these requests, ensures that any disclosure of information is consistent with our internal policies and applicable law. For example, we may require a subpoena, court order or before providing different types of information."

The report, which covered only the United States, said Uber received 408 rider account requests related to 205 drivers.

Uber said it provided at least some data requested in 84.8 percent of those cases—"full" compliance in about a third of the cases and partial compliance in about half.

The vast majority of requests, 368, came from state authorities and 47 from federal officials.

The report also said Uber received 33 requests from regulatory agencies, providing data in less than half of those instances. It also received 34 requests from airport regulatory agencies.

US technology firms such as Google, Facebook and Apple have begun releasing periodic transparency reports as part of an effort to show how is protected in the wake of revelations of government surveillance.

San Francisco-based Uber, which allows individuals to offer rides via a smartphone application, has expanded to hundreds of cities worldwide and more than 60 countries, drawing protests from the taxi industry and regulators.

The company has become one of the biggest venture-backed startups, with a valuation of more than $50 billion based on private investment disclosed to date, with some reports saying the valuation is over $60 billion.

© 2016 AFP

Citation: Uber reveals US law enforcement data queries (2016, April 12) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-04-uber-reveals-law-queries.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Uber subsidiary fined $7.6 mn in California
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)