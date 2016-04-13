April 13, 2016

Students win international prize for sustainable aquaculture idea

by David Orenstein, Brown University

Aquaculture, if practiced sustainably, could greatly increase Kenya's food supply, but the techniques the industry uses to produce feed for fish farms—such as dynamite fishing and trawling—are ecologically destructive. In Switzerland earlier this month, two Brown students and their collaborators received a $10,000 international prize for their innovative idea for an alternative.

Called Kulisha, which means "to " in Swahili, the project produces fish feed made from black soldier fly larvae as an alternative to feed made from wild-caught fish. The team, including environmental science undergraduates Maya Faulstich-Hon and Kenya native Viraj Sikand, proposes to build a business of raising the larvae—which eat organic waste—and processing them into a that can then be sold to farmers. Raising flies that are native to the country, eat waste, and don't spread disease is sustainable, Sikand said.

The idea was convincing to the judges at the Thought for Food Challenge, which started with nearly 500 teams and came down to 10 finalists who pitched their concepts to judges in Zurich on April 1 and 2. Kulisha, which also includes Lunalo Cletus from the University of Nairobi, Arjun Paunrana of UCLA, and Eric Katz of the University of Michigan, was selected as the overall winner.

This summer, the team will return to Kenya with the award and other grants they have received to focus on implementation.

"The TFF prize money, along with the other grant money, will be used to build a production facility, start a colony, and begin testing prototypes." Faulstich-Hon said. "In addition, we've partnered with a major tilapia farm, and by the end of the summer we'll start trialing our product with them."

Provided by Brown University

Citation: Students win international prize for sustainable aquaculture idea (2016, April 13) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-04-students-international-prize-sustainable-aquaculture.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Scientists say feeding fish soy, not fish, more sustainable
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)