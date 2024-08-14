Brown University is a private university in Providence, Rhode Island founded in 1764 as the College of Rhode Island. Brown is the 3rd oldest institution of higher learning in the Eastern United States. Brown offered the first undergraduate program in Engineering in the United States. Brown University is one of the most selective universities in the U.S., for selecting students for admissions. Ranking factors include, grades, test scores, interests and possibility of success. Brown University is ranked in the top 50 of universities for peer review and research rankings. Brown University has both undergraduate and graduate students. The graduate level has approximately 50 different degree programs. Brown is the first university to offer a degree in Egyptology in the US. The Warren Alpert Medical School is ranked 23rd in the nation for primary care. Admittance to the medical school is highly competitive for the 94 spots available each year.

Address Box R, 38 Brown Street Providence, RI 02912 Website http://www.brown.edu/ Wikipedia http://www.brown.edu/wiki

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

