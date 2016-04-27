April 27, 2016

Spotify acquires CrowdAlbum image platform

Spotify's acquisition of CrowdAlbum will be the Swedish company's third acquisition of the year
Spotify's acquisition of CrowdAlbum will be the Swedish company's third acquisition of the year

Swedish music streaming giant Spotify on Wednesday announced the acquisition of CrowdAlbum, a US-based company that created a platform for sharing online photos and videos.

"CrowdAlbum aggregates photos and videos from artists' performances" and "helps them (artists) to identify and connect with their most passionate fans," Spotify said in a statement.

CrowdAlbum was founded by Tracy Chan, a former Google and YouTube executive, in 2013.

It is the third acquisition of the year for Spotify, which snapped up Ireland's Soundwave, a music discovery application, and Cord Project, a US-based voice messaging service for phones, tablets and smartwatches, in January.

Financial details of the CrowdAlbum acquisition were not disclosed.

Spotify, which claims more than 30 million paying subscribers in 59 countries, raised a billion dollars in financing through in March, according to The Wall Street Journal.

© 2016 AFP

Citation: Spotify acquires CrowdAlbum image platform (2016, April 27) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-04-spotify-crowdalbum-image-platform.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Spotify adds $1 billion to war chest on way to IPO
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)