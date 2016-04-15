Police target hundreds of websites after Paris attacks

French police have targeted hundreds of websites suspected of "inciting or glorifying acts of terrorism" after the Paris attacks by ordering content removals, delisting sites from search engines or blocking access.

The French privacy watchdog in charge of monitoring website closures said Friday that more than 1,000 pieces of web content have been removed, nearly 400 URL's have been ordered delisted and that 68 websites have been blocked since last November.

Alexandre Linden, the privacy commission's ombudsman, says he gave the green light for all of the web closures except for one: a photograph of dozens of dead people killed by attackers inside the Bataclan.

Linden says the photograph's context meant it was not "inciting or glorifying terrorism" and the Interior Ministry agreed to reverse its decision.

