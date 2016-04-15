April 15, 2016

Police target hundreds of websites after Paris attacks

French police have targeted hundreds of websites suspected of "inciting or glorifying acts of terrorism" after the Paris attacks by ordering content removals, delisting sites from search engines or blocking access.

The French privacy watchdog in charge of monitoring website closures said Friday that more than 1,000 pieces of have been removed, nearly 400 URL's have been ordered delisted and that 68 websites have been blocked since last November.

Alexandre Linden, the privacy commission's ombudsman, says he gave the for all of the web closures except for one: a photograph of dozens of dead people killed by attackers inside the Bataclan.

Linden says the photograph's context meant it was not "inciting or glorifying " and the Interior Ministry agreed to reverse its decision.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Police target hundreds of websites after Paris attacks (2016, April 15) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-04-police-hundreds-websites-paris.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Spain arrests 10 for 'terrorist' Twitter, Facebook posts
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

Sep 10, 2024

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

Sep 9, 2024

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)