Hospital chain says system 90 percent back after cyberattack

MedStar Health says computer systems at its 10 hospitals are 90 percent back after a cyberattack.

Debra Schindler, spokeswoman for the hospital chain's Baltimore region, said in an email late Friday that health care delivery was maintained at nearly normal volume during the attack.

The attack, which Schindler said presented itself early Monday, forced record systems offline, prevented patients from booking appointments and left staff unable to check email messages or look up phone numbers. MedStar operates 10 hospitals in Maryland and Washington.

Schindler's email did not come from a MedStar account. She confirmed by phone that she had sent it.

Schindler says MedStar will not provide details on the malware, the attack or the attackers, except that MedStar didn't pay any type of ransom.

The FBI is investigating.

