March 29, 2016

DC-area hospital chain getting back online after cyberattack

A large chain of Washington-area hospitals says it's made "significant progress" toward restoring its computer systems after a cyberattack and it has "no evidence" that patient information was stolen or compromised.

The FBI is investigating the malware attack on Medstar Health Inc. that forced the hospital chain to use paper systems and prevented patients from booking appointments.

MedStar said in a statement that it hoped to restore the majority of its computer systems Tuesday. The company said its network of 10 hospitals and thousands of affiliated physicians remains open, "with a few unique exceptions."

The hasn't said whether Monday's malware attack on its computer system included a ransom demand. Last month, a California hospital paid hackers $17,000 in the Bitcoin currency to regain control of its computer system.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: DC-area hospital chain getting back online after cyberattack (2016, March 29) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-03-dc-area-hospital-chain-online-cyberattack.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

FBI probing virus behind outage at MedStar Health facilities
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

Sep 10, 2024

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

Sep 9, 2024

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)