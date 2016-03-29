DC-area hospital chain getting back online after cyberattack

A large chain of Washington-area hospitals says it's made "significant progress" toward restoring its computer systems after a cyberattack and it has "no evidence" that patient information was stolen or compromised.

The FBI is investigating the malware attack on Medstar Health Inc. that forced the hospital chain to use paper systems and prevented patients from booking appointments.

MedStar said in a statement that it hoped to restore the majority of its computer systems Tuesday. The company said its network of 10 hospitals and thousands of affiliated physicians remains open, "with a few unique exceptions."

The company hasn't said whether Monday's malware attack on its computer system included a ransom demand. Last month, a California hospital paid hackers $17,000 in the Bitcoin currency to regain control of its computer system.

