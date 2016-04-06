April 6, 2016

Ban on drones over Pennsylvania lands gets preliminary OK

The Pennsylvania Game Commission has given preliminary approval to banning drones over 1.5 million acres of state game lands after reports of the unmanned craft near bald eagles' nests and drones interfering with migrating waterfowl.

The commission's unanimous decision Tuesday is scheduled for consideration for a final vote in July.

Officials cited at least five instances in which disturbed wildlife during this year's snow goose migration season in the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area. Drones have also been reported close to ' nests.

Game officials say they presume the drones are being used to take pictures or video, but the devices can spook migrating birds and disrupt their rest and feeding. The executive director can authorize exceptions to the ban.

