March 10, 2016

Officials: 13 bald eagles did not die of natural causes

Federal wildlife officials say 13 bald eagles found dead on Maryland's Eastern Shore did not die of natural causes.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service spokeswoman Catherine J. Hibbard said in a statement Thursday that necropsy results of the eagles discovered in Federalsburg on Feb. 20 ruled out disease, leading investigators to now focus on finding those who were responsible for the deaths.

Hibbard says eliminating the possibility of diseases such as is important because the area has numerous poultry farms and migratory birds.

She declined to release further details about how investigators believe the birds might have died.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Officials: 13 bald eagles did not die of natural causes (2016, March 10) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-03-bald-eagles-die-natural.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

27 eagle deaths in Utah caused by West Nile Virus
19 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)