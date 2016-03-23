March 23, 2016

UN, Malawi try drones to transport HIV tests in babies

Malawi and the United Nations children's agency are experimenting with drones to speed up HIV testing for infants.

Mahimbo Mdoe, a UNICEF representative in Malawi, says drones will solve the challenges that face in reaching remote parts of the southern African nation.

Mdoe says 10,000 children in Malawi die every year of illnesses related to HIV, which causes AIDS, and that nearly 40,000 children were born to HIV-positive mothers in 2014.

The UNICEF spokeswoman in Malawi, Angela Travis, says initial testing has been completed.

Travis said Tuesday that the traveled 5 to 10 kilometers (3 to 6 miles) with a simulated blood sample.

The children's agency said blood samples are currently transported by motorbike or ambulances. High fuel costs and bad roads have contributed to transport delays.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: UN, Malawi try drones to transport HIV tests in babies (2016, March 23) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-03-malawi-drones-hiv-babies.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Malawi receives $300 million grant to fight AIDS
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)