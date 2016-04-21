April 21, 2016

A trick of the light may help diseased plants attract greenfly

by University of Bristol

A trick of the light may help diseased plants attract greenfly
Aphids on plant leaves. Credit: Tracey Dixon

The leaves of virus-infected plants reflect light differently to attract the attention of disease-spreading greenfly, new research suggests.

Scientists from the University of Bristol have shown for the first time that plant viruses alter the surface of leaves, influencing how light is polarized and helping insects to potentially 'see' infected plants.

The majority of vector-transmitted plant viruses are spread between host plants by insects, in particular by sap-sucking aphids - more commonly known as greenfly - which are thought to be sensitive to polarization patterns.

The research, published today [21 April] in the journal PLOS ONE and funded by the EU and the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC), could open up a new field of research as plant scientists hope to solve some of the major threats to global food security.

Professor Gary Foster, from the School of Biological Sciences at the University of Bristol, said: "Transmission of plant viruses by insects is of huge importance to agriculture and the environment. Much of the historical work carried out has been within the visible wavelengths of light.

"However, we know insects can see polarized light regions, and this research does in fact show that plant virus infection can affect the percentage of polarization of light reflected from leaves - meaning bugs such as greenfly have the potential to 'see' which plants are infected.

"This is an important breakthrough as plant pathogens can play a large part in reducing crop yields, so understanding how viruses are spread means we're better placed to try and tackle the problem."

Previous studies have shown that plant viruses can specifically change the smell of plants upon infection, through modified olfactory signals, but little work has been carried out on how an aphid may see an infected plant or how a plant virus might alter the leaf surface to bring this about.

A series of photographs taken using a polarizing filter revealed that infected leaves were 'significantly' less polarizing than healthy leaves. This is due to the properties of the waxy outermost layer of the leaf cuticle, which can change how is reflected.

Indeed, in infected with aphid-vectored viruses, there were different changes in the of these wax genes compared with viruses which aren't transmitted by .

More information: 'The effects of plant virus infection on polarization reflection from leaves' by D.J. Maxwell, J.C. Partridge, N.W. Roberts, N. Boonham and G.D. Foster in PLOS ONE, DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0152836

Journal information: PLoS ONE

Provided by University of Bristol

Citation: A trick of the light may help diseased plants attract greenfly (2016, April 21) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-04-diseased-greenfly.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Plant viruses—from crop pathogens to key players in bio-nanotechnology
58 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)