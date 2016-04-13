April 13, 2016

Protecting crowds from bombings in public spaces

by American Chemical Society

Airport scanners can detect the explosive compounds that have been used in recent terrorist bombings, but these attacks didn't happen inside the protected spaces of terminals. They occurred in crowded public places where detection is a huge challenge. An article in Chemical & Engineering News (C&EN), the weekly newsmagazine of the American Chemical Society, explores whether new portable detectors could be a solution.

Mitch Jacoby, a senior correspondent at C&EN, notes that an explosive called triacetone triperoxide, or TATP, was used in the March 22 bombing in Brussels and in in London and Paris in 2005 and 2015, respectively. It was also the compound of choice of Richard Reid, the "shoe bomber," in 2001. Although it's highly unstable, the material is easy to prepare with accessible ingredients: hydrogen peroxide, acetone and mineral acid.

TATP is not hard to detect. Common security checkpoint devices, including ones based on X-ray computed tomography and ion mobility spectrometry, have been updated to flag TATP. Most of those instruments are not small and portable. But some manufacturers have recently made handheld devices that easily detect the explosive, and others are in the works. The remaining question, says one expert, is how to deploy them.

More information: Detecting Peroxide Explosives, cen.acs.org/articles/94/i15/Ex … ssels-isnt-hard.html

Provided by American Chemical Society

Citation: Protecting crowds from bombings in public spaces (2016, April 13) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-04-crowds-spaces.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Schumer: Feds must work faster to test explosive detectors
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

TBT, PFAS and Pesticides (Sample Analysis Budgets)

7 hours ago

How to remove epoxy resin from diesel fuel? A/B extraction? Distill?

Sep 9, 2024

Where can I find chemistry experiments that are accurately described with the Dirac equation?

Sep 9, 2024

Hybridisation of SO3

Sep 9, 2024

Chemically regenerating my auto's catalytic converter?

Sep 5, 2024

Is Sylcap 284 as permeable as Sylgard 184?

Aug 28, 2024

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)