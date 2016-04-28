Carl Icahn sells Apple stake, citing China worries
by By The Associated Press
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has sold his stake in Apple, citing concerns about the giant tech company's prospects in China.
Apple's stock fell 9 percent this week after it reported a sizeable drop in iPhone sales. Icahn, a longtime booster, told CNBC he still thinks Apple is a "great company." But he said he worries about Chinese regulators, who recently blocked Apple's online services. Apple has been hoping to expand in China.
Icahn last year called it a "no-brainer" to invest in Apple, predicting the company could be worth $1 trillion. At that point, he owned 53 million shares, valued then at $6.5 billion, nearly 1 percent of the company. The stock has fallen 20 percent since then, but Icahn said he still made $2 billion from selling his shares.
Citation:
Carl Icahn sells Apple stake, citing China worries (2016, April 28)
retrieved 11 September 2024
from https://phys.org/news/2016-04-carl-icahn-apple-stake-citing.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no
part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.