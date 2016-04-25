Novel anti-biofilm nano coating developed

Researchers at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) have developed an innovative anti-biofilm coating, which has significant anti-adhesive potential for a variety of medical and industrial applications.

According to the research published in Advanced Materials Interfaces, anti-adhesive patches that are developed from naturally occurring biomaterials can prevent destructive bacterial biofilm from forming on metal surfaces when they are immersed in water and other damp environments.

"Our solution addresses a pervasive need to design environmentally friendly materials to impede dangerous surface bacteria growth," the BGU researchers from the Avram and Stella Goldstein-Goren Department of Biotechnology Engineering explain. "This holds tremendous potential for averting biofilm formed by surface-anchored bacteria and could have a tremendous impact."

The anti-adhesive could be used on medical implants, devices and surgical equipment where bacteria can contribute to chronic diseases, resist antibiotic treatment and thereby compromise the body's defense system. The prevention of aquatic biofouling on ships and bridges is one of the industrial applications. is.

More information: Karina Golberg et al, Novel Anti-Adhesive Biomaterial Patches: Preventing Biofilm with Metal Complex Films (MCF) Derived from a Microalgal Polysaccharide, Advanced Materials Interfaces (2016). DOI: 10.1002/admi.201500486