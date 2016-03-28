Video: How can chemistry help prevent another Flint water crisis?

Credit: The American Chemical Society

How often do you use water from your tap? Do you trust it? Residents of Flint, Michigan, don't, and they have a good reason. How did lead levels in the water get so high in this city, and how did chemistry play a part in identifying the problem—despite government denials?

In this episode of Speaking of Chemistry, Matt Davenport examines how science helped bring the Flint water crisis to light, and why researchers are calling on regulators to prevent future disasters.

Check out the video here: