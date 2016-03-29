March 29, 2016

Snapchat ramps up messaging service with 'chat 2.0'

Snapchat has been growing rapidly to a base of some 100 million, with particular appeal to young users, as it expands its partne
Snapchat has been growing rapidly to a base of some 100 million, with particular appeal to young users, as it expands its partnerships with various media organizations

Snapchat is dressing up its messaging with an upgraded video chat and animations, part of the social network's efforts to be the preferred service for young users.

"We're excited to introduce Chat 2.0," the California startup announced on its blog Tuesday.

"You can start by sending a few chats, and when your friend shows up, start talking or chatting instantly with one tap," it said.

"Your friend can simply listen if you want to sing them a song, or watch if you have a new puppy to show them."

The new platform aims for improved with such as sending an audio note or a "sticker" chosen from a range of images similar to those on Facebook's Messenger app.

First gaining notoriety for its disappearing messages, Snapchat has been growing rapidly to a base of some 100 million, with particular appeal to young users, as it expands its partnerships with various media organizations.

The Los Angeles-based company, which reportedly turned down a $3 billion buyout from Facebook in 2013, was valued at more than $15 billion in its latest funding round.

But it is facing competition from Facebook and others seeking to be the preferred messaging platform—that can draw users into more services and open up possibilities for advertisers.

"What we love most about the new Chat is how easily you can transition between all these ways of communicating—just like you do in person," the Snapchat team said on the blog.

"When that's possible, you aren't texting, calling, or video chatting… you're just talking. We've been working on this redesign for a while—we can't wait to hear what you think!"

© 2016 AFP

Citation: Snapchat ramps up messaging service with 'chat 2.0' (2016, March 29) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-03-snapchat-ramps-messaging-chat.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Snapchat adds chat as messaging space heats up
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

Sep 10, 2024

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

Sep 9, 2024

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)