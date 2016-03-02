March 2, 2016

Citizen science to prevent the effects of floods

by Universidad Politécnica de Madrid

Researchers from UPM are involved in the development of a mobile phone application that allows user to share information about floods and their effects in order to help researchers.

Researchers have developed Flood-up, a project that aims to foster awareness of flooding, and at the same time, to provide citizens with tools to help researchers in the prevention of these .

Researchers from Hydroinformatics and Water Management Group at Universidad Politécnica de Madrid (UPM), Ebro Observatory (URL-CSIC) and coordinated by Universidad de Barcelona (UB) are involved in this projects and have just launched the Flood-up application that can be freely downloaded on mobile devices.

The new tool allows users to locate and share images of diverse aspects related to floods and heavy rain. According to Carme Llasat, coordinator of the project and director of the Group of Analysis of Adverse Meteorological Situations (GAMA) at UB: "When an occurs, we do not have all the information and we cannot fully map their effects.  If we can have data from all the affected areas with this application, we will be able to better assess the phenomena and their impacts. Likewise, pictures of past floods and their effects will allow us to rebuild these episodes."

The images shared by users in both the application and on the website can be classified in a map by color and content: flood, rain, hail, lightning, landslides. Additionally, other images of vulnerable areas during flooding can be shared, such as a construction in the middle of a stream or a sewer in poor condition. This information can be even used to increase safety of people since it can help to report malpractices.

Likewise, this application includes an educational section with information about flood causes and effects. In addition, users can find information about safety measures in case of threatening weather.

More information: Flood-up in Google Play: play.google.com/store/apps/det … ls?id=edu.ub.floodup

Flood-up in App Store: itunes.apple.com/es/app/floodup/id1055584895?mt=8

Provided by Universidad Politécnica de Madrid

Citation: Citizen science to prevent the effects of floods (2016, March 2) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-03-citizen-science-effects.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

When will Britain wake up to the link between climate change and flooding?
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)