March 10, 2016

Amazon to launch air cargo service in US

Aircraft leasing firm Air Transport Services Group said Amazon's Fulfillment Services unit will lease 20 Boeing 767 freighters,
Aircraft leasing firm Air Transport Services Group said Amazon's Fulfillment Services unit will lease 20 Boeing 767 freighters, to be operated by ATSG, to serve Amazon customers in the United States

Online retail titan Amazon is starting up its own air cargo service, laying down a challenge to companies like Fedex and UPS, which deliver much of its goods.

Aircraft leasing firm Air Transport Services Group said Amazon's Fulfillment Services unit will lease 20 Boeing 767 freighters, to be operated by ATSG, to serve Amazon customers in the United States.

"A dedicated, fully customized air cargo network can be a strong supplement to existing transportation and distribution resources," said ATSG chief executive Joe Hete in a statement.

"We are excited to serve Amazon customers by providing additional air cargo capacity and logistics support to ensure great shipping speeds for customers."

Dave Clark, Amazon senior vice president of worldwide operations and customer service, said the move was to "ensure air cargo capacity to support one and two-day delivery for customers."

It could boost Amazon's standing with customers, especially during the heavy shopping of the end-of-the-year Christmas period.

Over the past two years both UPS and Fedex struggled with the high volume of goods ordered online to meet delivery commitments.

© 2016 AFP

Citation: Amazon to launch air cargo service in US (2016, March 10) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-03-amazon-air-cargo.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Amazon dips toes into maritime shipping (Update)
12 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)