November 11, 2015

Skype founder gives thumbs-up to European IT sector

Skype co-founder Niklas Zennstrom on Wednesday praised European information technology, saying 2015 had been an "amazing year" for the sector.

"This is the most exciting moment to be in the European tech, whether you are an investor or an entrepreneur," Zennstrom said at the Slush tech fair in Helsinki.

"This year 2015 has been an amazing year for achievements," Zennstrom, who is Swedish, told an audience of investors and startup entrepreneurs.

He said 10 European software companies had reached billion-dollar valuations and that technology startups had attracted 10 billion dollars (9.3 billion euros) in .

Zennstrom said a new study published by Atomico, his technology investment firm, said there were 237,000 mobile developers in Europe, compared with just 187,000 in the United States.

"Having conducted one of the most comprehensive studies ever undertaken into European , it is clear to us that 2015 has been a breakthrough year in which our major hubs have gone to a new level," Atomico said in a blogpost.

© 2015 AFP

Citation: Skype founder gives thumbs-up to European IT sector (2015, November 11) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-11-skype-founder-thumbs-up-european-sector.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Why Europe isn't creating any Googles or Facebooks
19 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)