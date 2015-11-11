Parents of first-born sons and only-child daughters give more, study finds

Infograph on WPI study findings on results regarding how birth-order and sex of child affects parents' giving. Credit: IUPUI

Parents' charitable giving is affected by the sex of their first child, according to a new report released today by the Women's Philanthropy Institute at the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy, located on the Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis campus.

"The sex of the first-born child affects the likelihood that the parents will give to charity, the amount they give, and the types of causes and organizations they support," said Debra Mesch, the Eileen Lamb O'Gara Chair in Women's Philanthropy and director of WPI. "This is an important factor influencing charitable giving that was previously unknown."

The study provides the first evidence that the sex of the first-born child influences the parents' giving. The researchers found that the first-born's sex affects the parents' giving for parents who are in two-parent families, but not in single-parent families.

Among other key findings of the "Women Give 2015" study are:

Parents who have a first-born son and have two or more children are more likely to give, and give 14.3 percent larger amounts than people whose first-born child is a daughter.

Parents who have a daughter who is an only child are more likely to give to charity, and they give 20.3 percent higher amounts than parents of a son who is an only child.

People whose only child is a daughter give more to education and basic needs.

People whose first-born child is a son give more to education, youth and family services.

"Research in several fields has examined how the sex of a child affects parents' behavior, but this is the first study to ask this question about philanthropy," said Mark Otttoni-Wilhelm, the co-principal investigator and professor of economics and philanthropic studies at IUPUI. "Finding that the sex of the child does have an impact on the parents' philanthropy is one of those special moments of discovery."

Many previous studies have found that parents influence their children's generosity. The new research expands that sphere of influence to include children's effect on their parents' generosity. The researchers found that the children's effect was shaped by other family characteristics, including the number of children, the partnership status of the parents (partnered or not), the parents' partnership history and whether any children are still living at home.

"Today, there is more knowledge than ever about the effect gender has on philanthropy. Even so, research has barely begun to scratch the surface," said Amir Pasic, the Eugene R. Tempel Dean of the school. " 'The Women Give' series uncovers key insights, including this latest revelation, that are helping to advance understanding of the complex role gender plays in influencing how and why women and men give."

"Women Give 2015" is the sixth in a series of signature research reports conducted at the Women's Philanthropy Institute that focus on gender differences in giving to charitable organizations. Previous reports have examined differences between male- and female-headed households, looking at gender differences in charitable giving across income levels, marital status, age/generation and types of charitable organizations receiving the giving.

"Women Give 2014" investigated the nexus of religiosity, gender and giving. "Women Give 2013" assessed whether the gender differences observed in adult charitable giving begin to emerge at younger ages. The reports find significant gender differences in philanthropic behavior. The "Women Give" reports are available at https://philanthropy.iupui.edu/institutes/womens-philanthropy-institute/research/women-give.html.