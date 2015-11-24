November 24, 2015

NASA sees Tropical Cyclone Annabelle dying bursts

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA sees Tropical Cyclone Annabelle dying bursts
RapidScat gathered wind speed and direction data on Tropical Cyclone Annabelle on Nov. 23. Strongest sustained winds were north-northeast and southeast of the center near 36 meters per second/70 knots/80.5 mph/129.6 kph). Credit: NASA JPL, Doug Tyler

Tropical Cyclone Annabelle ran into adverse atmospheric and oceanic conditions and was fading quickly on Nov. 24. But the day before, NASA's RapidScat instrument saw some dying bursts of wind from the weakening Southern Indian Ocean system.

RapidScat is an instrument that flies aboard the International Space Station and measures surface winds over of oceans. RapidScat gathered wind speed and direction data on Tropical Cyclone Annabelle on Nov. 23 and revealed that the storm was still packing quite a punch. Strongest sustained winds were north-northeast and southeast of the center near 36 meters per second/70 knots/80.5 mph/129.6 kph).

On Nov. 24 at 0847 UTC (3:47 a.m. EST) the Atmospheric Infrared Sounder or AIRS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite captured infrared temperature data on Annabelle. AIRS showed that cloud top temperatures had warmed over the previous day, indicating less uplift in the system and a lesser ability to form the thunderstorms that make up a tropical cyclone.

On Nov. 24 at 1500 UTC (10 a.m. EST), the Joint Typhoon Warning Center issued its final bulletin on the tropical cyclone.

At that time, Tropical cyclone Annabelle's maximum sustained winds had decreased to 35 knots (40 mph/62 kph). The was centered near 22.8 degrees south latitude and 81.3 degrees east longitude, about 798 nautical miles south-southeast of Diego Garcia. Annabelle was speeding to the south-southeast at 25 knots (28.7 mph/46.3 kph) over the open waters of the Southern Indian Ocean.

Annabelle has moved into an area where was blowing at 50 knots, and sea surface temperatures had dropped below the 26.6C/80F threshold needed to maintain a tropical cyclone. Annabelle is expected to dissipate in the next day.

NASA sees Tropical Cyclone Annabelle dying bursts
On Nov. 24 at 0847 UTC (3:47 a.m. EST) NASA's Aqua satellite captured infrared temperature data on Annabelle showing warmer cloud tops (blue), which indicated a weaker storm. Credit: NASA JPL/Ed Olsen

Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Citation: NASA sees Tropical Cyclone Annabelle dying bursts (2015, November 24) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-11-nasa-tropical-cyclone-annabelle-dying.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

NASA eyes Tropical Cyclone Annabelle in Southern Indian Ocean
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)