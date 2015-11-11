November 11, 2015

Moscow tells Twitter to store Russian users' data in the country

New Russian legislation requires social media sites, messenger services and search engines to store the data of Russians on serv
New Russian legislation requires social media sites, messenger services and search engines to store the data of Russians on servers within the country

Moscow has warned Twitter that it must store Russian users' personal data in Russia, under a new law, the national communications watchdog told AFP on Wednesday.

Legislation that came into force on September 1 requires both Russian and foreign sites, messenger services and search engines to store the data held on Russian users on servers located inside the country.

The controversial law was adopted amid Internet users' growing concerns about the storage of their data, but also as Russia has moved to tighten security on social media and online news sites that are crucial outlets for the political opposition.

Non-compliance could lead Russia's communications watchdog Roskomnadzor to block the sites and services.

Roskomnadzor spokesman Vadim Ampelonsky confirmed to AFP that Russia had changed its initial position on US-based Twitter, which it had previously said did not fall under the law.

Twitter must comply because it now asks users to supply their , Ampelonsky said, confirming earlier comments by the head of Roskomnadzor Alexander Zharov to Russian media.

Roskomnadzor has sent both Twitter and Facebook official messages asking whether they intend to comply with the law but neither has replied, Ampelonsky said.

"A few months ago, Twitter changed its terms of use [...] and now collects personal data, according to us," Roskomnadzor head Zharov told Russian media on Tuesday.

In July, the watchdog had said the new legislation would not apply to Twitter because the service did not store ' data.

The deputy head of the , Maxim Ksenzov, in May threatened to block Twitter in Russia, only to be reprimanded by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, an avid social media user, who recommended officials "switch on" their brains.

Twitter declined to comment when contacted by AFP on Wednesday.

© 2015 AFP

Citation: Moscow tells Twitter to store Russian users' data in the country (2015, November 11) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-11-moscow-twitter-russian-users-country.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Russia lifts Wikipedia ban after it edits drugs entry (Update)
24 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Should I set up SPF, DKIM, DMARC , or forward email to Gmail account?

48 minutes ago

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

14 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

Sep 9, 2024

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)