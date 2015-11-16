November 16, 2015

Long-term effects of common pesticides on aquatic species

by Wiley

New research indicates that commonly-used insecticide mixtures continue to impact aquatic invertebrate species over multiple weeks, even when the chemicals are no longer detectable in water.

Through experiments meant to generally reflect from a multiple-homeowner watershed, investigators found that pesticide mixtures had on the abundance of certain snails, water fleas, and .

"The effects we observed indicate that many species were affected at a sublethal level," said Dr. Simone Hasenbein, lead author of the Environmental Toxicology & Chemistry study.

"Thus, populations exposed to low concentrations of pesticides could be even more sensitive to other abiotic or biotic factors such as invasive species, or changes in salinity or temperature leading to a magnification of multi-stressor situations."

More information: Simone Hasenbein et al. A long-term assessment of pesticide mixture effects on aquatic invertebrate communities, Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry (2015). DOI: 10.1002/etc.3187

Journal information: Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry

Provided by Wiley

