JP Morgan Chase breach was among the biggest in recent years

Last year's data breach at JPMorgan Chase affected more than 76 million households and seven million small businesses. The bank said hackers may have stolen names, addresses, phone numbers and email addresses, although no account numbers or passwords were believed to have been exposed.

That ranks among the biggest in a wave of consumer data breaches that has struck major organizations in recent years. Two men held in Israel and one U.S. citizen believed to be living in Moscow have been charged in the case, according to an indictment unsealed Tuesday.

Here are some other big recent breaches:

—Software-maker Adobe Systems suffered a breach in 2013 that reportedly involved 150 million customer email addresses and encrypted passwords.

—Online retailer eBay had a 2014 breach involving an estimated 145 million customer names, addresses and encrypted passwords.

—Home Depot, the home improvement chain, suffered a 2014 breach that reportedly exposed about 56 million customer payment card accounts, plus email addresses for 53 million more customers.

—Retail chain Target had a breach in 2013 that reportedly affected 40 million payment cards and phone numbers or addresses for another 70 million customers.

—Insurance giant Anthem reported a breach last year that included social security numbers, employment and income information for up to 80 million people.

—Sony Pictures Entertainment suffered a hack last year in which personal information for nearly 50,000 current and former employees, including salaries and social security numbers, was posted online.

—Earlier this year, the U.S. Office of Personnel Management suffered a hack involving sensitive information including social security numbers and even fingerprint records for over 21 million current and former federal workers.

—Also this year, hackers said they posted account information for millions of customers of the Ashley Madison service, which promises opportunities for extramarital affairs.

