November 2, 2015

Fireworks are fun but can reduce visibility

by University of Birmingham

Scientists at the University of Birmingham have discovered that there is a sharp reduction in visibility caused by fireworks and bonfires on Guy Fawkes' night. They found that visibility was further decreased when the relative humidity was high.

Using taken over 13 years between 2000 and 2012 from 34 meteorological stations throughout the UK the noted an average 25% reduction in visibility caused by atmospheric particulate matter from fireworks and bonfires. If the conditions are unfavourable then the visibility reduction can be much more severe; for example, visibility reductions of 64% were seen in Nottingham.

Fireworks celebrations usually involve both bonfires and ground and air detonating fireworks. The particulate matter that is scattered after detonation is hygroscopic - its water content is dependent on the local . As the humidity increases so does the water content of the particulate matter, changing the average size and composition of each particle, which leads to the particle being able to scatter light more effectively and hence reduce visibility.

The effects, which were especially pronounced when humidity was high, raise concerns regarding motorist and pedestrian safety. Dr Francis Pope, lead author from the University of Birmingham's School of Geography, Earth and Environmental Sciences, said: 'Guy Fawkes' Night, and fireworks in general, are attended and much enjoyed by me and many others. Unfortunately, these events can affect short term air quality and lead to significant reductions in visibility. We hope that our work will lead to improved forecasting of visibility degradation.

'If forecasts suggest that planned displays will coincide with conditions likely to exacerbate poor visibility then organisers and local authorities should be prepared to issue poor visibility warnings in advance. This precautionary measure could prevent unnecessary accidents.'

The visibility reducing effect of the extra loading in the atmosphere can last up to two days after the event.

More information: 'Remember, remember the 5th November: gunpowder, particles and smog' onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10 … 02/wea.2587/abstract

Provided by University of Birmingham

Citation: Fireworks are fun but can reduce visibility (2015, November 2) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-11-fireworks-fun-visibility.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Nationwide study measures short-term spike in July 4 particulate matter
23 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)