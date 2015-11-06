November 6, 2015

Early Earth forecast calls for periodically hazy skies

by University of St Andrews

Early Earth forecast calls for periodically hazy skies

Groundbreaking scientific work led by researchers at the University of St Andrews is redefining the trajectory of planetary evolution.

It is widely accepted that the juvenile Earth's atmosphere was devoid of oxygen until around 2.4 billion years ago, when oxygen concentrations rose abruptly during what is known as the 'Great Oxidation Event' (GOE). This event fundamentally altered the chemistry and the ecological structure of our planet, ultimately paving the way for the emergence of .

Researchers from the Department of Earth & Environmental Sciences at St Andrews, in collaboration with the University of Leeds (UK), the University of Maryland (USA), and NASA Goddard Space Flight Center (USA), have revolutionised this narrative of atmospheric history, based on chemical analysis of sedimentary rocks deposited immediately prior to the GOE.

These rocks – from South Africa and Western Australia – suggest that Earth's early oxygen-free atmosphere was far more fascinating than previously thought. Namely, these new geochemical analyses reveal widespread periodic occurrences of a hydrocarbon-rich "haze", similar to the atmosphere on Saturn's Moon, Titan.

The findings are published in Earth and Planetary Science Letters, a leading journal for researchers across the Earth and planetary sciences community.

Dr Gareth Izon, who led the research, said: "These data are really exciting because we now see evidence for a hazy atmosphere in multiple spatially separated sedimentary successions spanning nearly 200 million years of Earth history."

The researchers speculate that episodic bursts of methane production from specialised microorganisms ("methanogens") could explain this phenomenon.

Dr Aubrey Zerkle, principal investigator of the project, said: "These events provide a spectacular example of the role of biology in modulating our planetary , particularly on the early Earth when microbes ruled the planet."

"Importantly, these new records emphasise the need to understand the mechanisms and feedbacks controlling both biogenic oxygen and methane fluxes in the prelude to the GOE," Izon continued.

Dr Mark Claire, a co-author on the study, added: "This biologically-produced methane haze scatters sunlight, so could have had dramatic consequences on the climate. Examining the early Earth has once again revealed a complicated and fascinating interplay between Earth and the life it supports."

More information: Gareth Izon et al. Multiple oscillations in Neoarchaean atmospheric chemistry, Earth and Planetary Science Letters (2015). DOI: 10.1016/j.epsl.2015.09.018

Journal information: Earth and Planetary Science Letters

Provided by University of St Andrews

Citation: Early Earth forecast calls for periodically hazy skies (2015, November 6) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-11-early-earth-periodically-hazy.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Hazy shades of life on early Earth
31 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)