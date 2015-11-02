Clash of Clans maker tops high earner lists in Finland

Mobile gaming company Supercell is now reportedly Finland's biggest money-maker, with a taxable income nearly 10 times that of one-time cellphone powerhouse Nokia.

Finnish news agency STT on Monday said the company behind the popular strategy game Clash of Clans last year had the highest pre-tax income of any Finnish company, with 871 million euros.

Banks and insurance companies earned more but their income included subsidiaries and branches abroad.

Nokia, once Finland's biggest company, slipped down the scale with earnings of 92 million euros, according to tax officials.

STT said the Nordic country's top individual earner was Supercell's game lead, Lasse Louhento, with a reported income of 6 million euros in 2014.

The tax filings of individuals and companies are open to the public in Finland and other Nordic countries.

