November 2, 2015

Clash of Clans maker tops high earner lists in Finland

Mobile gaming company Supercell is now reportedly Finland's biggest money-maker, with a taxable income nearly 10 times that of one-time cellphone powerhouse Nokia.

Finnish news agency STT on Monday said the company behind the popular strategy game Clash of Clans last year had the highest pre-tax income of any Finnish company, with 871 million euros.

Banks and earned more but their income included subsidiaries and branches abroad.

Nokia, once Finland's biggest company, slipped down the scale with earnings of 92 million euros, according to tax officials.

STT said the Nordic country's top individual earner was Supercell's game lead, Lasse Louhento, with a reported income of 6 million euros in 2014.

The tax filings of individuals and companies are open to the public in Finland and other Nordic countries.

© 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Clash of Clans maker tops high earner lists in Finland (2015, November 2) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-11-clash-clans-maker-tops-high.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Clash of Clans maker sees revenues hit 1.5 bn euros
33 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (1)