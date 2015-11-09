November 9, 2015

Amazon's cloud computing business to add UK data center

by Jay Greene, The Seattle Times

Amazon continues to pump money into its cloud-computing business, announcing plans Friday to open a cluster of massive data centers in the United Kingdom at the end of next year or in early 2017.

The announcement comes two days after Amazon Web Services announced plans for another "region," which is what the company calls clusters of the data centers operations, in South Korea, which will open early next year. Regions, which include several spread across a city, are huge investments for Amazon that can run into the hundreds of millions of dollars.

Seattle-based Amazon currently operates 11 regions worldwide and, with the Korean and United Kingdom announcements, have four more in development. Amazon's two other European regions are in Dublin and Frankfurt, Germany.

