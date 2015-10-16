October 16, 2015

VW market share dips in Europe amid emissions scandal

byColleen Barry

VW market share dips in Europe amid emissions scandal
Cars are parked at a Volkswagen dealer in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2015. Italian authorities have searched the headquarters of Volkswagen Italia as part of a local investigation into the emissions testing scandal at the German automaker. The financial police in the northern city of Verona conducted the searches on Thursday and confirmed that there are officials under investigation. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Volkswagen saw its market share in Europe drop fractionally in September, when its emissions scandal broke mid-month, as its sales growth lagged the wider market.

VW Group sales, comprising all VW brands including its luxury marquees, rose by 8.4 percent in the European Union, the regional carmaker's association ACEA said Friday. The mass-market VW brand most implicated in the , saw sales rise 6.6 percent.

That compared with an overall increase in car registrations of nearly 10 percent to 1.35 million units across the region.

The VW Group, which eclipsed Toyota in the first half of the year to become the world's top-selling car maker, saw its European dip to 23.3 percent from 23.6 percent in September 2014. Last September, its sales growth exceeded the market.

Volkswagen still remains by far the dominant automaker in Europe, well-ahead of second-place PSA Peugeot Citroen with 10 percent of the market.

Volkswagen's emissions scandal broke in mid-September, when U.S. authorities revealed that disabled emissions controls except when they were being tested. The company said there are a total of 11 million cars with such software, 8.5 million of which in Europe.

Because of the timing of the scandal, any impact on demand for Volkswagen cars would not be reflected entirely in the September sales data.

Some European countries have suspended the sale of Volkswagen diesel models that contain the cheating software, pending a fix from the company.

German authorities have ordered a recall of all VW cars fitted with the software, affecting all 8.5 million diesel cars across the EU. The company says a fix could stretch through 2016.

September's rise in EU car was the 25th straight monthly increase. While growth this year has been strong, ACEA noted the European is still far below pre-crisis levels

© 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: VW market share dips in Europe amid emissions scandal (2015, October 16) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-10-vw-dips-europe-emissions-scandal.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

German order triggers recall of 8.5M VW cars in Europe (Update)
23 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (2)