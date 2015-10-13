Video: Nanobots: The rise of the molecular machines

Credit: The American Chemical Society

Nanomachines - including nano-sized motors, rockets and even cars - are many orders of magnitude smaller than a human cell, but they have huge promise. In the future, they could deliver drugs anywhere in the body, clean up oil spills and might even be used as artificial muscle cells.

Find out more about these molecular machines (and the challenges that nanobot researchers still face) in Reactions' latest video, produced in collaboration with the University of Nebraska's SciPop series: