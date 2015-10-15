Suomi NPP sees Koppu nearing the Philippines

NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite saw Tropical Storm Koppu on October 15 at 0428 UTC (12:28 a.m. EDT). Credit: NASA/NRL/NOAA

A large band of thunderstorms extending from the southwestern quadrant of Tropical Storm Koppu was brushing the northeastern Philippines in imagery from NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite on October 15.

A visible image from the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument aboard NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite taken at 0428 UTC (12:28 a.m. EDT) showed the center of the tropical cyclone east of Luzon, Philippines. However, a thick band of thunderstorms extending to the southwest of the center was already brushing the east coast. That band of thunderstorms was wrapping into the low-level center of circulation.

Koppu is known locally as Lando in the Philippines. The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration or PAGASA has been issuing local advisories on the system.

PAGASA has already raised warning signals. Signal 1 means winds of 30 to 60 kph (18.6 to 37.2 mph) is expected in at least 36 hours. Signal 1 is in effect for the Philippine provinces of Isabela, Cagayan, Quirino, Aurora Quezon including Polillo Island, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur and Catanduanes. In addition PAGASA noted "Fisher folk are advised not to venture out over the northern and western seaboards of Northern Luzon." For updated warnings and watches from PAGASA, visit: http://www.pagasa.dost.gov.ph.

At 11 a.m. EDT on October 15, Tropical Storm Koppu's maximum sustained winds were near 60 knots (69 mph/111 kph). Koppu was centered near 15.8 North latitude and 128.4 East longitude, about 463 nautical miles (532.8 miles/857.5 km) east of Manila, Luzon, Philippines.

Koppu was moving to the west at 13 knots (14.9 mph/24.8 kph). The Joint Typhoon Warning Center expects Koppu to move west and make landfall in eastern Luzon, Philippines as a typhoon on October 17.