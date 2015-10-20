October 20, 2015

Sony settles hacking lawsuit, to pay up to $8 million

Sony Pictures Entertainment has reached a settlement with current and former employees, agreeing to pay up to $8 million to reimburse them for losses, preventative measures and legal fees related to the hack of its computers last year.

The was filed with the U.S. District Court in Los Angeles late Monday.

The agreement calls for up to $10,000 a person, capped at $2.5 million, to reimburse workers for identity theft losses, up to $1,000 each to cover the cost of credit-fraud protection services, capped at $2 million, and up to $3.5 million in legal fees.

Hackers calling themselves Guardians of Peace broke into Sony computers and last November released thousands of emails and documents in an attempt to derail the release of the North Korean-focused comedy "The Interview."

